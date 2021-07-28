Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,098,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,702. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $553.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

