Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 68.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.30. 150,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,504. The company has a market capitalization of $398.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.