Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $112.80 on Wednesday, reaching $2,750.80. The stock had a trading volume of 128,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,453.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,710.29.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

