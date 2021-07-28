Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 363,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

