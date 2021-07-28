AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,579. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

