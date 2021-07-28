Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALPMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

