ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 211.5% in July

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

NASDAQ AACG opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.30. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.