AT&T Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

