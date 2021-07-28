AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

Shares of AUDC opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

