AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 184,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,871. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

