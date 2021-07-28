AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,750.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,700.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,544.84.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,624.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,481.53. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,633.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

