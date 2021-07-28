AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.910-$2.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.920-$8.120 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.59.

AVB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.45. The stock had a trading volume of 602,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,888. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $230.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

