Avanos Medical (AVNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

