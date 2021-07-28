Axiom Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 445.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.