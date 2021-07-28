Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $273,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $194.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

