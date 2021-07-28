AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXIS Capital stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

