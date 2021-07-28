Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.