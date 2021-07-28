AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

AXTI stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 5,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $425.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

