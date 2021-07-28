Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63. Azul has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Azul by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.