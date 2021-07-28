AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

