B. Riley Weighs in on MarineMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $52.42 on Monday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.01.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

