B2Gold (BTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million.

BTO stock opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

