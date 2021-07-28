Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given Hold Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$27.58 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$39.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.02.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.