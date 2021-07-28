Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,734 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at $185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

