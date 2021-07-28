Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after acquiring an additional 992,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NYSE APO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

