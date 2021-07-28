Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

