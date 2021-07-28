Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,578 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $279,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

