Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.