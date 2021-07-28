Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.71. 2,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 518,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -206.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $34,315,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $20,111,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $17,426,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,294,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

