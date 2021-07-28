Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22.

Bâloise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

