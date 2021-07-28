Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80). Approximately 2,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £162.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.58.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

