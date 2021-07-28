Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 4th Largest Position

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613,395 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 10.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

BAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,825,500. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

