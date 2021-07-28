Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lessened by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 544,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,825,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $325.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.