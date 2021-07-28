Bank of America Downgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Neutral

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

