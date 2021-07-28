Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 625,304 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.64. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

