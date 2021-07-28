Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 52.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,973 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $38,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $99.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMO shares. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

