Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,724 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,221 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FVE opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

