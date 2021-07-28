Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 443 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Norwood Financial worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

In other news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $64,127.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,857.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $272,276.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

