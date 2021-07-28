Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 46,607 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 223.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

