Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

