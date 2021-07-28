Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Five Star Senior Living worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FVE opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

