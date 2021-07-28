Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of ESSA Bancorp worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

