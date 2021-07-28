Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $137,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $875.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.