Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

