Barclays Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $550.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.

NYSE ROP opened at $493.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

