Barclays PLC Acquires 283 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 514.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $255.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

