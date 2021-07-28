Barclays PLC Acquires 7,708 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 198.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 217,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KLDO. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

