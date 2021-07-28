Barclays PLC Buys 7,708 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 198.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

