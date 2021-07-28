Barclays PLC Buys New Position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LAIX by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LAIX opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. LAIX Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

