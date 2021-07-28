Barclays PLC Invests $74,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

